Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.00 Billion

Analysts forecast that Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) will report $7.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barclays’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.23 billion and the lowest is $6.77 billion. Barclays reported sales of $6.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barclays will report full-year sales of $29.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.42 billion to $30.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $30.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.37 billion to $31.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Barclays.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.09) to GBX 245 ($3.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.36) to GBX 265 ($3.56) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.23) to GBX 260 ($3.50) in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.60.
Shares of NYSE:BCS traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.34. 367,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,281,569. Barclays has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.48. The company has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.47.
About Barclays
Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barclays (BCS)
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barclays (BCS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.