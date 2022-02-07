Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.00 Billion

Analysts forecast that Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) will report $7.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barclays’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.23 billion and the lowest is $6.77 billion. Barclays reported sales of $6.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barclays will report full-year sales of $29.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.42 billion to $30.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $30.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.37 billion to $31.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Barclays.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.09) to GBX 245 ($3.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.36) to GBX 265 ($3.56) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.23) to GBX 260 ($3.50) in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,276,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Barclays by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,373,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,204,000 after buying an additional 3,553,405 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Barclays by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 116.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,065,000 after buying an additional 2,349,514 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,903,000. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BCS traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.34. 367,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,281,569. Barclays has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.48. The company has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.47.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

