Yum China (YUMC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of YUMC opened at $47.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. Yum China has a 1 year low of $43.91 and a 1 year high of $69.67.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yum China stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.18.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

