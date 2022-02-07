York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC Sells 13,676 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 79.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,676 shares during the period. Square accounts for approximately 0.1% of York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Square by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 397,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,279,000 after purchasing an additional 40,222 shares during the period. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Square by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Square by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Square by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Square by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 284,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,333,000 after purchasing an additional 139,834 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $2,337,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,769 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,486. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SQ opened at $109.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.94. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.81 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.75, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Square from $295.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.60.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

