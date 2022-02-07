York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC Grows Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,148 shares during the period. Cedar Fair makes up about 1.6% of York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $15,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Cedar Fair by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 814,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,503,000 after purchasing an additional 39,684 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cedar Fair by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,169,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,784,000 after purchasing an additional 708,027 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $758,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cedar Fair by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in Cedar Fair by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,081,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,160,000 after purchasing an additional 241,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

FUN opened at $58.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.73. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $59.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 2.07.

Several research firms have recently commented on FUN. TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Cedar Fair Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.