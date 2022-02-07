YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in YETI were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YETI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the first quarter valued at $2,135,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 15.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of YETI by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 118,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of YETI by 192.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 9,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 43.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI stock opened at $65.68 on Monday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.24 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.96.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.27 million. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $4,041,204.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.11.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

