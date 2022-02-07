Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yamana Gold is a Canadian gold producer with significant gold production, gold and copper-gold development stage properties, exploration properties and land positions in all major mineral areas in Brazil. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AUY. TheStreet raised shares of Yamana Gold from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.40 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.24.

Yamana Gold stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $5.44.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

