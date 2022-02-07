Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,045 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $23,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XEL. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 698.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Xcel Energy by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on XEL shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $68.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $72.94. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.67.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

