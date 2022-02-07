WW International (NASDAQ:WW) PT Lowered to $15.00

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.65% from the company’s previous close.

WW has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp cut shares of WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

WW International stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.57. 124,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,651. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average is $19.42.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.77 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. WW International’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that WW International will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of WW International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WW International in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of WW International in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 142.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 130.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 21,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

