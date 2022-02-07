WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.11.

Several brokerages recently commented on WSPOF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$158.00 to C$178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Maxim Group increased their target price on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, increased their target price on WSP Global from C$168.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get WSP Global alerts:

OTCMKTS WSPOF traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.46. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191. WSP Global has a 12-month low of $87.74 and a 12-month high of $149.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.48 and its 200-day moving average is $132.85.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.