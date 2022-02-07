World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Shares of WRLD opened at $188.06 on Friday. World Acceptance has a one year low of $118.83 and a one year high of $265.75. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 20.09 and a quick ratio of 15.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.04.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.66). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $600,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,953 shares of company stock valued at $3,687,135 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the second quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in World Acceptance by 2,695.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in World Acceptance by 565.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

