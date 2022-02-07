Wolverine Trading LLC Acquires New Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Post by 747.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 55,162 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Post in the second quarter worth $274,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Post by 39.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Post in the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Post in the second quarter worth $5,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.64 per share, for a total transaction of $207,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

POST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $104.10 on Monday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.76 and a 12 month high of $118.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

