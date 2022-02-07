Wolverine Trading LLC Acquires New Holdings in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU)

Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition by 17.1% in the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition by 18.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 124,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 19,250 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition by 8.2% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 216,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 16,434 shares during the period.

Silver Crest Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

