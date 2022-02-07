Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $27,000 Position in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Population Health Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $512,000.

Shares of PHICU opened at $9.95 on Monday. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

