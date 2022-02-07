Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $34,000 in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 853.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 143,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $905,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

MNP stock opened at $14.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $16.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

