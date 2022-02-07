Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $43,000 Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 9,761.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.27.

BLDR opened at $66.81 on Monday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.20 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.91.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

