Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on WTKWY shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

WTKWY opened at $101.74 on Monday. Wolters Kluwer has a 12 month low of $77.49 and a 12 month high of $119.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.06 and a 200 day moving average of $110.59.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

