Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will announce sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Winnebago Industries reported sales of $839.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year sales of $4.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 34.13%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS.

WGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. CL King raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Shares of WGO stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,592. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.48 and a 200 day moving average of $71.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $59.33 and a 12-month high of $87.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 5.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 9.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 14.8% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 19.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

