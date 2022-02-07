WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 21.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,902,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033,384 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $187,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 22.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 293.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 82,125 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 32.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSC opened at $36.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $490.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.66 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Equities research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on WSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

In related news, Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

