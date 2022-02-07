William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Markel in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $20.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $19.16. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Markel’s Q4 2023 earnings at $23.56 EPS.

MKL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,443.33.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,260.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,232.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1,249.82. Markel has a 1-year low of $1,062.11 and a 1-year high of $1,343.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $17.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.93 by $1.90. Markel had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 6.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.83 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Markel by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Markel by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Markel by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

