William Blair Comments on Catalent, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Catalent in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. William Blair also issued estimates for Catalent’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $102.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.84 and a 200 day moving average of $124.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. Catalent has a 1 year low of $95.43 and a 1 year high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Catalent by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total value of $288,334.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $387,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,010,049 shares of company stock worth $389,092,962 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

