William Blair Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Meta Platforms in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the social networking company will earn $2.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.79. William Blair also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.41 EPS.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FB. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $237.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $322.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.25. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $230.11 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,402,369. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Amundi acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 664.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,530 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,356 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,529 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $632,708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

