William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT)

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for MiX Telematics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst B. Suri now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. William Blair also issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MIXT. TheStreet lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MiX Telematics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

MiX Telematics stock opened at $12.34 on Monday. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $299.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 62.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 24.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 9.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.