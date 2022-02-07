WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WhiteHorse Finance were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WHF. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 32,011 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 183,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 19,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 18,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 17,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

WHF stock opened at $15.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.45. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $16.72. The company has a market cap of $356.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 49.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is currently 83.04%.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

