Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 155,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,353,650 shares.The stock last traded at $3.87 and had previously closed at $3.70.

UP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research lowered Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.84.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $6.19.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.18 million. On average, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David J. Adelman acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UP. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,575,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,058,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,475,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,205,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

About Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP)

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

