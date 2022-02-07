Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 4.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 71,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period.

DMO stock opened at $14.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.67. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

