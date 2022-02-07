Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.55.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $97.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $72.80 and a one year high of $124.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione bought 5,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.81 per share, for a total transaction of $489,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

