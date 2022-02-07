Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.55.
Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $97.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $72.80 and a one year high of $124.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.
In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione bought 5,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.81 per share, for a total transaction of $489,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.
Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile
Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.
