West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) dropped 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $93.54 and last traded at $93.54. Approximately 1,882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 272,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.91.

Several brokerages recently commented on WFG. CIBC raised West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities cut West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upped their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$137.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.51.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter valued at $1,576,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 78,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,305 shares during the period. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile (NYSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

