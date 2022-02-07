Wedbush Raises Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Price Target to $315.00

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) had its price objective increased by analysts at Wedbush from $255.00 to $315.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CVCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $290.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $293.77 and a 200-day moving average of $267.56. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Cavco Industries has a one year low of $196.46 and a one year high of $327.24.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $1.86. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 19.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cavco Industries will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $647,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.