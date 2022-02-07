Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Skechers U.S.A. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SKX. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. OTR Global cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $44.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.47. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $55.87.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,833,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,770,000 after buying an additional 179,641 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 120,658 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2,803.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.