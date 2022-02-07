Wedbush Boosts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $40.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SNAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Snap from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Snap from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.73.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of Snap stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.64 and a beta of 1.07. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.23.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.32. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $1,370,352.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $220,429.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 256,340 shares of company stock worth $11,954,952.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Snap by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,732,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,392,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,117,000 after acquiring an additional 454,511 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 9.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,307 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Snap by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,070,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,293,000 after acquiring an additional 563,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,834 shares during the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.