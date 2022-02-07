Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 22,126 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,126 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $21,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,861,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,697,000 after acquiring an additional 26,958 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,536,000 after buying an additional 131,844 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,960,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,419,000 after buying an additional 66,351 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,891,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,267,000 after buying an additional 116,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,681,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,587,000 after buying an additional 9,462 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.31. 21,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,179. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.83. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $108.94 and a twelve month high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.