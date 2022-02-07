Wealthspire Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $8,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 89,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 142.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 63,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 51,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.38. The stock had a trading volume of 552,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,471. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.41 and a twelve month high of $110.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.39.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

