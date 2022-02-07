Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

VTV stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.63. 66,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,651,355. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.01 and a 12-month high of $151.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.45.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

