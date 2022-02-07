Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $6.16 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 178,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,299,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 81,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.25. 56,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619,650. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.18. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $136.02 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

