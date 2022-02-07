Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $13.84 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $13,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 36,039 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $165.06. 66,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,566,053. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.22 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.01 and a 200 day moving average of $163.17.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

