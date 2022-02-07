Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $13.84 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $13,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,451,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,146,000 after buying an additional 2,440,822 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,215,000 after buying an additional 1,439,756 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,876,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,693,000 after buying an additional 1,017,789 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,154,000 after buying an additional 766,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,952,245.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 590,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,660,000 after buying an additional 590,449 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $165.06. 66,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,566,053. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.22 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.01 and a 200 day moving average of $163.17.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

