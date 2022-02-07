Wealthspire Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,973,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817,972 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 7.7% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $369,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $66,000.

SCHD traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.78. The stock had a trading volume of 52,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,838,348. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $82.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.24 and a 200-day moving average of $77.76.

