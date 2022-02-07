Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,180,051 Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,180,051 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,537,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Southwestern Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth $66,588,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $575,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710,524 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 704.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,686,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,741 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 22,772.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,322,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,970 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SWN shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.04.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 220,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,300,842. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.13. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $5.96.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

