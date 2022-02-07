Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 86,312 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,183,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,312 shares during the period. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $38,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAB. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BAB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.61. 1,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,483. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.05.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

