Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $7.63 million and $1.42 million worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00051541 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,082.69 or 0.07179390 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00056194 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,838.94 or 0.99769123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00054631 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006645 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

