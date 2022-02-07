Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $291.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 75.5% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

WSO traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $267.45. The company had a trading volume of 158 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,746. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $298.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.10. Watsco has a 1-year low of $233.13 and a 1-year high of $318.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

