Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 399,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,176 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $17,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth approximately $43,920,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth approximately $6,696,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Warner Music Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,071,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WMG opened at $41.98 on Monday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.80.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 830.77%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.27%.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $177,142,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

WMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

