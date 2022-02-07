W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $106.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a hold rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.62.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

WRB stock opened at $89.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $65.15 and a twelve month high of $90.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.