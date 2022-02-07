Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 196,246 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,418,478 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,246 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises about 0.8% of Voya Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $389,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 18.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 11.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 68.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 4.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanta Services news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $99.95 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.90 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PWR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

