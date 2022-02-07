Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,160,950 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 56.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,223,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160,950 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $277,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1,029.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 66,453 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 900.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 15,465 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in CoStar Group by 898.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CoStar Group by 927.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,800,000 after acquiring an additional 760,701 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of CSGP stock opened at $68.55 on Monday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.78 and a one year high of $101.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.22 and its 200 day moving average is $82.70. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18.
About CoStar Group
CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.
