Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 369,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,843 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $230,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total transaction of $1,202,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,655 shares of company stock valued at $11,696,731 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $579.09 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $596.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $624.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $115.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 506.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.07.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

