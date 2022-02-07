Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,739,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,418 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $175,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.43.

CCK opened at $113.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.90. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.99 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

