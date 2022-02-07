Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 98,048 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,397,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,048 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions accounts for 0.7% of Voya Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $324,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 392.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MSI. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.64.

Shares of MSI opened at $235.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.79 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.69.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.71%.

Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

