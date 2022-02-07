Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Trims Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $13.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.71. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 950.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BDN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

