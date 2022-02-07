Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Trims Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,029 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 29,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,424,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,606,000 after buying an additional 97,022 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,226,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,942,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,156,000 after buying an additional 37,878 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AIV opened at $6.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $8.16.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

